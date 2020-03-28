|
Jeanne Duvall passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 92. She is the beloved daughter of the late John and Marion Remmell; beloved sister of the late Norman Remmell, Jacques Remmell, Evelyn Bowen, and Frank Remmell; loving mother of Michael Duvall (Suzanna), Marjorie Griffin, and Duane Duvall; loving grandmother of Alison Duvall, Ashley (and David) Behnke, and Meredith (and Eric) Krutar, and the loving great-grandmother of eight. Born in West Baltimore on September 16, 1927. At the time of her death Jeanne lived at Symphony Manor Assisted Living in Roland Park, Baltimore city. Previously she lived in Catonsville, Maryland for 67 years. After doing medical billing work for a few years in the 1970's, she founded her own medical billing company: Anesthesiologists Business Management, Inc. in 1974. She retired from the company in 1996. She was particularly happy to employ several family members in her business. Three other things which made her life happy were special family Christmases, family weekends at her condominium in Ocean City, MD, and her best friend and companion Mitzi, her Yorkie, who also predeceased her. Funeral services are private in light of the virus. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, #350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, to whom our family is eternally grateful.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2020