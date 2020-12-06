1/
Jeanne Kelehan
Jeanne Kelehan passed quietly on December 4, 2020. She was 98. Jeanne was loved by her eight children, Conni, Kevin, Dennis, Sara, Mary, Steve, Mark and Tim, and by her sixteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She had a long, loving marriage to Fran Kelehan until his passing in 1997. Jeanne's first husband, John Schleck, gave his life for our country in battle in 1944. During WW II, Jeanne proudly served our country as a Navy WAVE. Services will be private with a public gathering to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanne's memory may be made to A Moveable Feast

Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
