On March 10, 2019, Jeanne L. Fink (nee Lowenthal); beloved wife of the late Henry Fink; devoted mother of Susan (Harold) Hackerman and Leslie Fink; dear sister of the late LeRoy Lowenthal Jr.; loving daughter of the late LeRoy and Hilda Lowenthal Sr.; adoring grandmother of Erin Hackerman and Kara (Mark) Diamond.Funeral services at Sol Levinson & Bros. on Tuesday, March 12, are Private, Interment Arlington Chizuk Amuno Congregation Cemetery, N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, Kennedy Krieger Institute, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore 21205. In mourning at 3304 Redspire Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 1-4 pm and 6:30-8:30 pm, with services at 7 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
