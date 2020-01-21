Home

Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Jeanne Oliner Schlossberg

Jeanne Oliner Schlossberg Notice
Jeanne Oliner Schlossberg, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on January 20, 2020, at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her husband Paul H. Schlossberg, her son Lee Mitchell Schlossberg, siblings Fern (Raymond) Fields, and Samuel (Eileen) Oliner, and her parents Mary and Abraham Oliner. She is survived by her children Mark Sanford (Robin Flax) Schlossberg, and Roger (Susan Miles) Schlossberg and her former daughter-in-law Lynn Schlossberg, and by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 22, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please check www.sollevinson.com for more information.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 21, 2020
