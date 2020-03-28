|
(nee Davey), age 96, formerly of Severna Park, passed into larger life on March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands James Moore and Frank Rezac, and by her children James Douglas Wheeler and Linda Wheeler Bowles. She is survived by her grand-daughter Deanna Masci, her son-in law Larry Bowles, and by numerous step-relatives.
A memorial service celebrating Jeanne's life will be planned at a later date after the current emergency conditions are lifted. Memorial contributions in Jeanne's name may be made to St Alban's Episcopal Church, 105 1st Ave., Glen Burnie, MD 21061, or to any animal rescue organization of your choice. Condolences may be sent to 901 MacPhail Woods Xing, Unit 4E, BelAir, Md 21015.
