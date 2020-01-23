|
On January 21, 2020, Jeanne Robinson Lowe; beloved wife of the late Edward W. Lowe; devoted mother of John Lawrence Powers, Jr., Jeffrey Leigh Powers, Mary Leesa Garland, and the late Timothy Bryan Powers; loving grandmother of Michael L. Powers, Courtney M. Horn, Timothy M. Lacotti, Brittany Garland; great-grandmother of Rebecca Dee and Ryan Michael Powers; dear sister of John F. Robinson, Dorothy Mikoloski and the late Jennings B. Robinson. Jeanne was a devoted mother and Registered Nurse. She raised 4 children on her own. Jeanne graduated from Catholic Girls Central High School in Cumberland MD (1942), and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore (1945). She worked many nursing jobs, including private duty, geriatric care, and an anticoagulation lab. She retired as an occupational health nurse working for Equitable Bank in Baltimore.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday, 3-5 & 7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Church. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore MD 21201. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 23, 2020