Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Robinson Lowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Robinson Lowe Notice
On January 21, 2020, Jeanne Robinson Lowe; beloved wife of the late Edward W. Lowe; devoted mother of John Lawrence Powers, Jr., Jeffrey Leigh Powers, Mary Leesa Garland, and the late Timothy Bryan Powers; loving grandmother of Michael L. Powers, Courtney M. Horn, Timothy M. Lacotti, Brittany Garland; great-grandmother of Rebecca Dee and Ryan Michael Powers; dear sister of John F. Robinson, Dorothy Mikoloski and the late Jennings B. Robinson. Jeanne was a devoted mother and Registered Nurse. She raised 4 children on her own. Jeanne graduated from Catholic Girls Central High School in Cumberland MD (1942), and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore (1945). She worked many nursing jobs, including private duty, geriatric care, and an anticoagulation lab. She retired as an occupational health nurse working for Equitable Bank in Baltimore.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday, 3-5 & 7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Church. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore MD 21201. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -