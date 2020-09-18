1/1
Jeanne Valentine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 13, 2020 Jeanne Lambert Valentine passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Larry Valentine; devoted mother of Steve Valentine and Bradley "Brad" Valentine (Lezlie); dear sister of Marlene Godby (Frank); loving grandmother of Ashley Valentine Jackson (Josh), Richard "Rick" Valentine, and Molly Carey (Chris); cherished great grandmother of Anniston and Adalyn Jackson, and Noah and Ellie Carey.

Relatives and friends may gather at Forest Ridge Baptist Church 2435 Bailey Rd. Forest Hill. MD 21050 on Thursday 9/24/2020 from 6 to 8 PM and of Friday 9/25/2020 from 10:30 to 11 AM at which time the funeral service will begin. There will be further services on Saturday, October 3rd at 2pm service at Murrayville Baptist Church 5407 Hubert Stephens Road Murrayville, 30564 with a graveside to follow at Memorial Park Funeral Home 2030 Memorial Park Road Gainesville, GA 30504. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014 or by going to https://www.uchfoundation.org/make-a-gift/. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Ridge Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Forest Ridge Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Forest Ridge Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
02:00 PM
Murrayville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved