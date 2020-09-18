Jeanne Valentine

On September 13, 2020 Jeanne Lambert Valentine passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Larry Valentine; devoted mother of Steve Valentine and Bradley "Brad" Valentine (Lezlie); dear sister of Marlene Godby (Frank); loving grandmother of Ashley Valentine Jackson (Josh), Richard "Rick" Valentine, and Molly Carey (Chris); cherished great grandmother of Anniston and Adalyn Jackson, and Noah and Ellie Carey.
Relatives and friends may gather at Forest Ridge Baptist Church 2435 Bailey Rd. Forest Hill. MD 21050 on Thursday 9/24/2020 from 6 to 8 PM and of Friday 9/25/2020 from 10:30 to 11 AM at which time the funeral service will begin. There will be further services on Saturday, October 3rd at 2pm service at Murrayville Baptist Church 5407 Hubert Stephens Road Murrayville, 30564 with a graveside to follow at Memorial Park Funeral Home 2030 Memorial Park Road Gainesville, GA 30504. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014 or by going to https://www.uchfoundation.org/make-a-gift/
. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com