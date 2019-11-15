Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church
6736 Youngstown Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Cichy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Cichy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Cichy Notice
On November 12, 2019; JEANNETTE ANNA CICHY. Beloved mother of Maria Cichy-Knight and niece Deborah Stevens. Preceded in death by her husband Milton M. Cichy. She is survived by son-in-law Steven Knight, granddaughters Leanna and Lindsay Knight and many nieces and nephews. A

Christian Wake Service will be held on Sunday at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Avenue on Sunday at 3:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church 6736 Youngstown Avenue on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -