|
|
On November 12, 2019; JEANNETTE ANNA CICHY. Beloved mother of Maria Cichy-Knight and niece Deborah Stevens. Preceded in death by her husband Milton M. Cichy. She is survived by son-in-law Steven Knight, granddaughters Leanna and Lindsay Knight and many nieces and nephews. A
Christian Wake Service will be held on Sunday at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Avenue on Sunday at 3:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church 6736 Youngstown Avenue on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019