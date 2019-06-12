Home

On June 11, 2019, Jeannette Goldman (nee Cohen); beloved wife of the late Leonard Goldman; cherished mother of Harriet Anderson, Beverly (Stuart) Sagal, and the late Dennis Goldman; devoted sister of the late Irving (Rhoda) Cohen; dear daughter of the late Nettie and Henry Cohen; loving grandmother of Lindsay (Matthew) Klatsky, Nanette (Eddie) Greenberg, Lauren Anderson (Cheryl Ensor), and Michael (Meghan) Anderson; adoring great-grandmother of Jordan and Madison Klatsky, and Henry and Thea Greenberg; cherished aunt of Neil and Lois Cohen, and Cynthia and Dr. Allan Monfried.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, June 12, at 12:30 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Suburban Orthodox Congregation, 7504 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7902 Starburst Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019
