|
|
On March 7, 2019 Jeannette "Joan" Pallotto (nee Thelen), beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Pallotto; devoted mother of Denise A. Chairs and her husband, Samuel W. Chairs, III; loving grandmother of Lynn T. Chairs and Jennifer P. Ford (Derrick); dear great grandmother of Samantha and Bill Shockey and D.J. and Andrew Ford; also survived by her sister, Delores "Loe" Jablonski.The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Wednesday, 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, 10:30am at the Church of the Resurrection (chapel). Entombment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walk to End Alzheimers, "Team Sunrise of Columbia" at act.alz.org/walk. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019