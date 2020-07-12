1/
Jeannette Riefler
1940 - 2020
Jeannette "Jay" L. (Voyce) Riefler, 79, formerly of Baltimore passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, PA. Born Thursday, October 31, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Marjorie (Rainey) Voyce. She was married for 42 wonderful years to her loving husband Richard B. Riefler.



A 1958 graduate of the Catholic High School of Baltimore, Jay retired in 1995 from T. Rowe Price. She and Richard then moved to Emerald Isle, NC, where she pursued her artistic talents in painting in oil and watercolors.



In addition to her husband, Jay is survived by three children: Marcia Blackwell and husband Thomas of Long Branch, NJ; Edward A. Riefler and wife Diana of Abingdon, MD, and Robert B. Riefler of Baltimore, MD; her grandson Jonathan and his wife Megan and three great grandchildren.



Service and interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.



Arrangements in care of Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown, PA. 717-367-1380

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home Ltd
144 E High St
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
(717) 367-1380
