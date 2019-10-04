|
Jeannette Veronica Strzemienski, age 95, passed away on October 2, 2019 at her home in Bel Air. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Ernest and Veronica (Witkos) Robichaud and wife of the late Clarence Joseph Strzemienski. She possessed a passion for the fine arts. She was an accomplished miniaturist, and collector of miniatures. as well as an enthusiastic cross stitching and ceramics hobbyist. Most importantly Jeannette is remembered for her love of family.
Jeannette is survived by two sons, Stephan Joseph and Thomas Michael Strzemienski; daughter, Regina Marie and her husband, Joseph Francis Dannenfelser; two grandsons, David Joseph and Jason Michael Strzemienski; three granddaughters, Laura Kristin Strzemienski, Amy Christine Emge, and Jennifer Anne Dannenfelser; six great grandchildren, Stephen Michael and Daniel Joseph Strzemienski, Justin Arthur and Patrick Ryan Emge, Aaron and Mattea Drummond.
She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Robichaud.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 4-6 pm. Interment will take place in The New St. Williams Cemetery, Ware, MA.
God has given us the serenity to know that Jeannette continues to live in our hearts. She will always be present.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019