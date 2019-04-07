Jeff Michael Andrews, jazz bassist, 59, died unexpectedly on March 14, 2019 of a cardiac event at home in NYC. He grew up in Baltimore, MD, the son of Ellsworth and Harriet Grempler Andrews. Jeff's passion for music began at 12 when he learned electric bass. After graduating from Dulaney High and studying at Peabody Conservatory, Jeff continued studies at Berklee College of Music, and with several private teachers. He influenced the jazz fusion scene in the early 1980's, playing bass with notable bands including Blood, Sweat & Tears, Special EFX, Michael Brecker Band, Steps Ahead, Wayne Shorter Quintet, Vital Information, Mike Stern Trio, and Jeff Andrews & New Standards Band. Known for his ensemble work, Jeff was a top-choice for such groups. He taught bass at Manhattan School of Music, The New School, and City College, at clinics all over the world, and to private students. His Discography includes many recordings (two Grammy winners); some album work is yet to be released. Jeff's talent was noted early on by Jaco Pastorius, and many other musicians and devotees worldwide laud his virtuosic technique, musical language, and fluid sound. Jeff is survived by his mother, Harriet Grempler Andrews, of Winston-Salem, NC, brother Mark Andrews, MD and wife Susan, of Winston-Salem, NC, brother Scott Andrews, PhD and wife Yvonne, of Fitchburg, MA,four nieces and nephews, and long-time friends Kirk Driscoll, Mike Stern, Brian Jarvis,Sri Viswanath, and Dr. Pam Call. Memorial services celebrating Jeff's life and work are in the planning stages. Memorials may be made to the . Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary