|
|
Jeffery Lynn Tarleton Sr., loving husband, father, and friend, passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born December 27, 1955 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Morris and Johanna Tarleton. The youngest of three, he was raised in Boxford, Massachusetts alongside two elder brothers, William "Bill" Tarleton of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and the late Morris "Mo" Tarleton, Jr. of Houston, Texas. Jeff's spirit lives through his devoted wife and partner of 44 years, Gretchen (née Baker); children Emily and Scott of Chicago, Jeffery Jr. of Baltimore, and Olivia of Chicago; father in law George A. Baker of MA; and many, many friends. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 15, 2019, 11am at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jeffery L. Tarleton Scholarship c/o Karen Pelton, Carroll Community College Foundation, 1601 Washington Road, Room M261, Westminster, MD 21157. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2019