LT Jeffery T. Gray, MC, USN, age 31, died on August 25, 2020, in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Gray was a graduate of South River High School, University of Maryland - College Park, and Georgetown University School of Medicine. He was serving in the United States Navy as a physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was a proud Eagle Scout, lover of the outdoors, gifted physician, mentor, and educator, and beloved friend. He was a resident of Montgomery County, MD.



Dr. Gray is survived by his parents, Oscar and Susan Gray of Pigeon Forge, TN; his life partner and fiancée, Carla Bes, of Bethesda, MD; his sister, Christine Sears of Jacksonville, FL; and his two brothers: Eric Gray of Orlando, FL and Scott Gray of Lancaster, PA.



A memorial service will be held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on September 24, 2020 for his family and military colleagues. A permanent memorial will be installed at Arlington National Cemetery, with an accompanying service for family and friends. The date and time for this have not been finalized.



