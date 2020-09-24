1/
Jeffery T. Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LT Jeffery T. Gray, MC, USN, age 31, died on August 25, 2020, in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Gray was a graduate of South River High School, University of Maryland - College Park, and Georgetown University School of Medicine. He was serving in the United States Navy as a physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was a proud Eagle Scout, lover of the outdoors, gifted physician, mentor, and educator, and beloved friend. He was a resident of Montgomery County, MD.

Dr. Gray is survived by his parents, Oscar and Susan Gray of Pigeon Forge, TN; his life partner and fiancée, Carla Bes, of Bethesda, MD; his sister, Christine Sears of Jacksonville, FL; and his two brothers: Eric Gray of Orlando, FL and Scott Gray of Lancaster, PA.

A memorial service will be held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on September 24, 2020 for his family and military colleagues. A permanent memorial will be installed at Arlington National Cemetery, with an accompanying service for family and friends. The date and time for this have not been finalized.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial service
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 23, 2020
Jeff Brought tremendous love and light in this world. We are better for having known him.
Bernie and Polly White
Friend
September 23, 2020
Jeff was one of the most amazingly talented students I have ever had the privilege of coaching and teaching. This world has truly lost a talented soul. Sending you love Jeff and to the family I can not imagine your loss he was my kid for 4 years but the memories are a lifetime
John Morris
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved