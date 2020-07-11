1/
Jeffrey Allen Creamer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Jeffrey Allen Creamer, beloved husband of Carole Carney, devoted father of Jeffrey Michael and Gregory Matthew (Driggs, ID), died peacefully at home after living with Parkinson's Disease for 25 years. He graduated from Loyola High School (1953) and Loyola College (1957). He was a USMC Aviator, then a real estate developer in Pittsburgh, PA. from 1964-1996. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Chesapeake or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crofton, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved