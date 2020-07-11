On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Jeffrey Allen Creamer, beloved husband of Carole Carney, devoted father of Jeffrey Michael and Gregory Matthew (Driggs, ID), died peacefully at home after living with Parkinson's Disease for 25 years. He graduated from Loyola High School (1953) and Loyola College (1957). He was a USMC Aviator, then a real estate developer in Pittsburgh, PA. from 1964-1996. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Chesapeake or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crofton, MD.



