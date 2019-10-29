Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
5100 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
5100 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
5100 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
5100 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD
Jeffrey C. Raymond, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on October 27, 2019 at the age of 56. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Raymond (nee Cohen), son Seth Raymond, parents, Alan Raymond (Myra Rosenthal) and Merle (Arnold) Cole, siblings, Greg (Brandi) Raymond, Amy (Tim) Raymond, and David (Judy) Cole, sisters-in-law, Nan Cohen (Dan Abrams) and Jill Cohen (Rick Padgett), father-in-law, Marvin Cohen (late Sonia Cohen), and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A huge Cardinals fan, we are sure that both Jeffrey and the team are sad to be missing the world series.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, October 30, at 11:30 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Bolton Street Synagogue, 212 W. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21210 or the ACLU, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004. In mourning at 5100 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Wednesday after the funeral until 5pm, and from 7pm to 9pm, Thursday from 1pm to 4pm and 6 pm to 9pm, and Friday from 1pm to 4pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
