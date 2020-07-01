Jeffrey Easley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, June 28, 2020 Jeffrey James Easley, of Ellicott City, passed away from complications of COVID19. Beloved son of Delores Easley and the late George J. Easley; loving brother of Debra Taylor (Clifford), and Thomas G. Easley. He is also survived by his niece Rebecca Hayes (Michael) and nephew Joshua Taylor; and his great-nieces Savannah, Scarlett, and Seraphina. Jeffrey graduated from Mount St. Joseph's High School and attended Loyola University. He also worked as an Addiction Counselor for many years. A private graveside service will be held at St. Johns Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved