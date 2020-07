Jeffrey Easley

On Sunday, June 28, 2020 Jeffrey James Easley, of Ellicott City, passed away from complications of COVID19. Beloved son of Delores Easley and the late George J. Easley; loving brother of Debra Taylor (Clifford), and Thomas G. Easley. He is also survived by his niece Rebecca Hayes (Michael) and nephew Joshua Taylor; and his great-nieces Savannah, Scarlett, and Seraphina. Jeffrey graduated from Mount St. Joseph's High School and attended Loyola University. He also worked as an Addiction Counselor for many years. A private graveside service will be held at St. Johns Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com