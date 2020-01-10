|
Jeffrey LaSalle Pierson, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away at home on January 4, 2020 at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Hyun Ok, his daughter Kristine Kennedy and her husband Seth, his son Andrew, and his three granddaughters, Sylvie, Iris and Fiona.
Jeff grew up in Hampton, NH and graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1975. He then accepted an offer to work for the U. S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground and relocated with Hyun to Maryland.
Jeff spent his career in test and evaluation of a variety of military equipment including tracked and wheeled vehicles, tank and medium caliber cannon and ammunition safety, and soldier equipment such as body armor and eye protection. He worked with Army and international groups writing test procedures. During this time he also earned a Master's Degree in Administration. After 30 years, he retired from the government and worked another 10 years for various contractors associated with test and evaluation at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Along with being a devoted husband, father and grandfather who relished time with his family, Jeff enjoyed racing sailboats, golfing, playing guitar, reading, traveling and playing bridge.
"Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away." -Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at The Residents' Club at Bulle Rock at 1200 Bulle Rock Parkway, Havre de Grace, MD on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in memory of Jeff Pierson to:
The Kaufman Cancer Center, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (please write "The Kaufman Cancer Center" in the check memo), 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air, MD 21014 or online at: https://www.uchfoundation.org/make-a-gift/ (select "Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center") or
Executive Committee – Havre de Grace Youth Sailing Program, 329 Bounding Home Court, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or online at: https://hdgyouthsailing.org/home/fundraising/donate-to-youth-sailing.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020