|
|
On August 15, 2019, Jeffrey Lee Engle of Manchester, beloved son of the late Charles R. Engle Jr., and the late Betty L. Alexander Engle; loving brother of Charles R. Engle III, and Jane Carol Engle.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Ellicott City.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019