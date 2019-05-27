|
On May 26, 2019, Dr. Jeffrey M. Zale, beloved husband of Karen Zale (nee Bruton); devoted father of Benjamin (Laura) Zale and Allison (Tamir) Ozery; dear brother of the late Sanford Zale; adored son of the late Lillian and Irving Zale; loving grandfather of David Zale, Maya and Liana Ozery.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 28, at 1 pm. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Cong. Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Our Daily Bread, 725 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202 or the . In mourning at 8 Garrison Farms Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2019