Suddenly, on June 2, 2019, Jeffrey Newman, age 58, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away. Born in Havre De Grace, Maryland, he was the son of Arnold and Linda Newman of Riverview, Florida, and the late Anastasia Tamkus Newman of Havre de Grace, Maryland. Besides his father and stepmother, he is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Newman of Aberdeen, Maryland. Jeff was the devoted stepfather of Terry Windle Jr., his wife Karen and grandchildren: Dillon, Karimiah, Trinity, and Cass. Jeff is also survived by his sister Deborah Newman of New York, NY, his brother Mark Newman of Abingdon, Maryland, and stepsister Laura Delaney of Riverview, Florida, and his aunts, uncles and cousins. Jeff was also known as "Doc Rock" by his many friends because of his passion for all types of music. He was a retired stone mason and a gifted handyman. He was known for his kindness, intelligence, and insatiable curiosity. Jeff enjoyed fishing and spending time with his many pets. He also enjoyed attending Baltimore Colts football games with his father in the 70's and 80's, and the Ravens games.Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents Stanley and Bernice Tamkus, and David and Jean Newman. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Rd, Fallston, Maryland 21047, (410) 836-1090 or at http://www.harfordshelter.org Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary