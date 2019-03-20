|
Jeffrey Alan Proctor, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on March 13, 2019. He was 55. Mr. Proctor was born in Wilmington, DE. He was the father of Alan Proctor and Melissa Proctor, grandfather of Reign and Briella. He was the son of Janice Reppe Proctor Butler, Barbara Proctor, and the late Willis Andrew Proctor., and brother of Marc Proctor and his wife Sarah, Elizabeth Proctor, and Christian Proctor and his wife Kara Parsons.Mr. Proctor loved his motorcycles and tatoos. He supported his country and veterans, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Flyers fan.A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 5-9PM, at Macgregor's Restaurant, 331 St. John Street, Havre de Grace, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions ay be made in his memory to The Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019