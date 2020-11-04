1/1
Jeffrey W. Foster
Jeffrey W. Foster, age 59, of Middletown, Delaware passed away on October 31, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Delaware. Born in Towson, Maryland, he was the son of Joseph William and Jeanne Ellen (Armstrong) Foster. Jeff practiced dentistry for over 25 years and was the owner of Summit Dental in Middletown, DE before retiring in 2018. He enjoyed fishing and being on the water.

Jeff is survived by his children, Jeanne Elizabeth Foster and John Joseph Foster, and siblings, James A. Foster and Jennifer E. Foster.

Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, Maryland on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6-8pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6 at 11am at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bel Air.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
NOV
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery
November 3, 2020
