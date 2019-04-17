Jeffry Scott Seesz, 55, passed away on Monday, April 15th 2019. He was born on June 10th, 1963 to Joan Seesz and the late Donald Seesz and he was a loving father to Melissa Seesz. Jeff enjoyed spending time on his true passion, cars. He enjoyed car shows, fixing/looking for cars, and helping others with their cars. Jeff had a great work ethic and generously gave his time to help friends, family, and people he had just met. He was also a dedicated AA member for 27 years. He bravely fought spindle cell cancer for the last 10 months of his life with friends and family by his side. As his young nephew said, "Stay your strongest." Jeff is survived by his siblings: Dianne Roberts, Donald Seesz Jr., Elaine Pinder, Catherine Kuhn, Rosemary Leyman, Linda Seesz, and many nieces and nephews. The service will be held on Saturday, April 20th 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD. Visitations from 10am-11am, services at 11am. Donations towards funeral expenses can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/funeralmemorial-fund-for-jeffry-seesz Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary