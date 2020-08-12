1/1
Jennie Loretta "Jean" Fleckenstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie "Jean" Loretta Fleckenstein, age 95, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on August 7, 2020 at her home. Born in Hurlock, Maryland, she was the daughter of Horace and Della (Payne) Brooks and wife of the late Charles Fleckenstein. Jean was a strong compassionate woman who always put her family first. A homemaker, she was a lifelong member of St. Marks Catholic Church where she loved to volunteer. She was also a longtime volunteer at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center gift shop. Jean and her sister Hilda enjoyed traveling afar. Germany, Israel, Switzerland and England were just some of the countries they explored. Jean always treasured dogs in her life, especially her last two dogs Zoe & Oscar.

Jean is survived by her son, Paul Fleckenstein and his wife Ana and daughters Susan Johnson, Lynn McClellan and husband Jim, Carla Fromille and husband Sam, and Lisa Kunes and husband David. She is also survived by her grandchildren Terri, Simone, Jennie, David, Phillip, Brian, Sam, Colin, Kirk, Samantha, Kristina, Nathaniel, Nicholas, and Max and numerous great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at St. Mark Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.

Contributions may be made to Alzheimer Memorial Fund, The Johns Hopkins University-Attn: Elaine Delman-Neuropathology, 720 Rutland Avenue, Room 558, Baltimore, MD, 21205.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved