Jennie "Jean" Loretta Fleckenstein, age 95, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on August 7, 2020 at her home. Born in Hurlock, Maryland, she was the daughter of Horace and Della (Payne) Brooks and wife of the late Charles Fleckenstein. Jean was a strong compassionate woman who always put her family first. A homemaker, she was a lifelong member of St. Marks Catholic Church where she loved to volunteer. She was also a longtime volunteer at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center gift shop. Jean and her sister Hilda enjoyed traveling afar. Germany, Israel, Switzerland and England were just some of the countries they explored. Jean always treasured dogs in her life, especially her last two dogs Zoe & Oscar.
Jean is survived by her son, Paul Fleckenstein and his wife Ana and daughters Susan Johnson, Lynn McClellan and husband Jim, Carla Fromille and husband Sam, and Lisa Kunes and husband David. She is also survived by her grandchildren Terri, Simone, Jennie, David, Phillip, Brian, Sam, Colin, Kirk, Samantha, Kristina, Nathaniel, Nicholas, and Max and numerous great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at St. Mark Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer Memorial Fund, The Johns Hopkins University-Attn: Elaine Delman-Neuropathology, 720 Rutland Avenue, Room 558, Baltimore, MD, 21205.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.