|
|
After two years of relentless battle with breast cancer, our beloved Jennifer Elaine Holcomb, age 48, could no longer muster the strength to continue and she found peace on 22 Feb 2020. Jennifer was surrounded by her extended and loving family when the end came.
Jennifer was born in Heidelberg, Germany on 1 Apr 1971 to her parents Sue and Herb Bruse. During her early and formative years, Jennifer accompanied her family to many military assignments which increased her worldly experience and garnered for her countless friends. Her contagious enthusiasm for life touched all those that met her and made everyone's life better. Jennifer excelled at everything she did and graduated from Würtzburg, Germany, High School in 1989 and then followed her parents to Niceville, Florida to attend Northwest Florida Community College. It was not long after that when she met the love of her life, Kenneth Holcomb and they would be married on 28 Aug 1993. Jenn and Ken would have two wonderful children, Joshua and Rory, and the family would follow Ken to his numerous military postings, stateside and overseas that included Germany and Italy. When Ken retired from the military in 2012, the family moved to Pasadena, Maryland, where they opened their house to their extended families and received frequent visits. Jenn's infectious laugh, great sense of humor, and unending love served as the glue that bonded her with everyone she met. Jennifer's struggles are now at an end and she takes with her a lifetime of fulfilled hopes, dreams, experiences, and leaves behind pieces of herself in her family and true friends.
She is survived by her husband (Ken); two loving children (Joshua, age 25 and Rory age 17); her stepson Anthony, age 29; her mother and father (Sue and Herb); her brother (Tim); her aunts (Hilda and Angelika); her in-laws (Sharon Ann and Barry Ray Holcomb) and many nephews and nieces and countless friends.
Helen Keller once said, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." If Jennifer touched your heart ----then you are all better for it.
Arrangements are being made through the McCully-Polyniak Funeral Home, P.A. 3204 Mountain Rd. in Pasadena, Maryland, with a Celebration of Life scheduled there this Saturday, 29 February 2020. Friends and loved ones can arrive at 2:30 PM with the services starting at 4PM. Expressions of sympathy and support may be left online at www.mccullyfuneral.com under the Obituary link. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://give.bcrf.org/give/31404/#!/donation/checkout.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020