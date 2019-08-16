Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Jenny S. Hipps


1953 - 2019
Jenny S. Hipps Notice
December 30, 1953 in Jenkins, KY, she was the daughter of the late James and Bonnie Castle Woods.

Jenny was employed by Harford Systems of Havre de Grace, MD, as a spot welder. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Roger Hipps of Port Deposit, MD; son, Emerson Dean Hipps and fiance', Kelly Byersmith; five grandchildren, Samantha Clark, Britney Price, Dalton Zinn, Nicolas Byersmith, and Jessica Byersmith; and one great granddaughter, Kinsley Clark.

In addition to her parents, Jenny was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Woods; and sisters, Patty Mullins and Alma Miller.

Services will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
