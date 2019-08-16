|
December 30, 1953 in Jenkins, KY, she was the daughter of the late James and Bonnie Castle Woods.
Jenny was employed by Harford Systems of Havre de Grace, MD, as a spot welder. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Roger Hipps of Port Deposit, MD; son, Emerson Dean Hipps and fiance', Kelly Byersmith; five grandchildren, Samantha Clark, Britney Price, Dalton Zinn, Nicolas Byersmith, and Jessica Byersmith; and one great granddaughter, Kinsley Clark.
In addition to her parents, Jenny was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Woods; and sisters, Patty Mullins and Alma Miller.
Services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019