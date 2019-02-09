|
|
Jerald "Jerry" Wayne Graham, Sr. of Aberdeen, MD, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on February 6, 2019 at the Harford Memorial Hospital. He was 73 years old and was the devoted husband of Ethel E. (Blansfield) Graham.Jerry was born in Whitby, WV to the late Edward J. and Melva M. (Bolen) Graham. He was the devoted father to Jerald "Jerry" Graham, Jr. (Jennifer), Howard "Scott" Williams, Jr. (Carole) and Joyce Renee Jenkins (Mark). He was the loving grandfather of eight and great- grandfather of seven.A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 3 to 7 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD 21078.In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make contributions in his honor to Colon Cancer Coalition, 5666 Lincoln Drive, #270, Edina, MN 55436
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2019