Jeremy Brian Davidson
Jeremy Brian Davidson, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the age of 42.He is survived by his parents, Lynne and Stephan Levine, his sister Jamie Davidson-Baumann (Sari Baumann), his uncle Howard Weisberg (Timothy Mauche) and Michael Weisberg, and his aunt,Barbara Weisberg (Sandy Abbott). He was predeceased by his father, Morton Davidson, and his grandparents, Seymour and Harriett Weisberg and Maurice and Mary Davidson.He will be remembered as an avid sports fan and die hard Ravens fan who loved his city Baltimore. He was a mensch in every sense, a gentle kind soul who was a loving son, brother and grandson.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Disabled American Veterans.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
