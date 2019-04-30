Home

Jeremy James Boehm

Jeremy James Boehm Notice
On April 24, 2019; Jeremy James Boehm, of Owings Mills; loving father of Dahlia Matthew-Boehm; beloved son of James and Ann Boehm; dear brother of Carl Boehm, Carolyn O'Brien and husband Daniel, Martha Boehm and Monica Warne and husband Philip; cherished uncle of several niece and nephews; loving companion of Vivian Matthew.Family and friends will honor Jeremy's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services- 8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, May 3 from 7-9 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 4 at St. Ursula Church. Inurnment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jeremy's name may be made to Helping Up Mission-1029 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
