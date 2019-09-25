Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Jeremy Ziegler


1983 - 2019
Jeremy Ziegler Notice
On September 20, 2019, Jeremy Albert Ziegler, unexpectedly passed away, beloved husband of Melissa Ziegler; devoted father of Halo; cherished son of Terry Ziegler and the late Richard Ziegler; dear grandson of the late Iris Warren; loving brother of Kimberly Thompson and her husband Nick; loving uncle of Henry Thompson and godfather of Zoey Thompson; son-in-law of Brenda and Mel Fletcher. Also survived by other loving family and friends.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Sunday Sept. 22nd from 11- 1, and 3-5 pm, where a funeral service was held at 5 pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in the future to a foundation the family will be setting up for Veterans who Struggle with Addiction.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
