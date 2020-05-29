Dr. Jerome Buxbaum, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 90. He is survived by his children Ellen (Jonathan) Blatt and Edward (Cindy) Buxbaum; his grandchildren Benjamin (Jessica) Blatt, Robert (Jacqueline) Blatt, Amy Buxbaum and Steven Buxbaum; his great grandson Mason Blatt. He is predeceased by his wife Marcia Buxbaum and his parents Faye and Myer Buxbaum.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.



