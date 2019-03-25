|
On March 23, 2019, Jerome Caplan, age 95; beloved husband of Geraldine Caplan (nee Kramer); devoted father of Stuart Caplan (Bill Badertscher), Lee (Elena) Caplan, and Michael (Carol) Caplan; loving brother of Stanley Caplan and the late Lucille (Oscar) Schwartz and Bernard Caplan; adored grandfather of Andrea (Nate) Jensen, Erica (Jared) Fischer, Aaron Caplan (fianceé Kim Scala), and Asher Caplan; adored son of the late Sophie Caplan.Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Wednesday, March 27, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 3700 Ashley Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Immediately following interment through Thursday.
