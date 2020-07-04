Jerome Edward Patrick "Pat" Forestell, Jr. passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Born July 12, 1951 in Baltimore, MD, Pat was the only son of Jerome Edward Patrick Forestell, Sr., and Anne Brophy Forestell. He is survived by his life partner Graceanne Boettinger, son Michael P. Forestell and daughter Jill Morris, and their mother Patricia Doran; grandchildren Michele, Billy, Chris, Steven, David, Nick and Tristen, 7 greatgrandchildren, his sisters Nancy Musch and husband Dick and Marylou Semones and her husband Oden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A strongly patriotic man, Pat served 4 years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier.
He proudly served as a Baltimore City Firefighter from 1981 to 2007, when he retired as Acting Lieutenant.
A man of deep faith, Pat was a Lector and active parishioner of St. Benedict Church in Baltimore. He also was an integral part of the recovery community in and around Baltimore, serving as sponsor to many. He was always available to lend an ear and shoulder whenever possible.
One of Pat's primary joys in life was to see the world: he had been to all 50 states and 63 countries in 5 continents. He had the ability to turn strangers into life-long friends wherever he went, and he had friends everywhere. He was outgoing, witty, funny and generous.
He will be immensely missed.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Benedict at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Benedict Church, 2612 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223, or to the American Heart Association
in his name.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
