On January 25, 2020, Jerome Feldstein, of Pikesville, beloved husband of the late Cynthia Jane (Carter) Feldstein, loving father of Stacey Tobah Feldstein, Diana Terry Feldstein, David Todd Feldstein, and Emily Tessa Feldstein, cherished grandfather of William Benjamin and Clara Jane, dear brother of Joseph Feldstein.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2001 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment Private. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020