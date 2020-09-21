1/1
Jerome Garitee
On September 19, 2020, Jerome Randolph Garitee, beloved husband of the late Maria Garitee (nee Zaetz); devoted father of Meridith Muehleib and her husband Jeff, Lynn Laubach and her husband Jeff, Andrea Garitee Batton and her husband Scott; loving grandfather of Tristan Muehleib, Stephanie Lambert, Catherine Madden, Drew Laubach, Liz Kidwell, Samantha Laubach, Emily Laubach, Taylor Randolph Batton, Maria Batton; cherished great grandfather of Jackson, Callie, Cole, Baxter, Sam, and Abby. Dr. Garitee is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium, MD 21093, 11 AM.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
SEP
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
