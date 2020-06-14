Jerome J. Coller passed away on June 12, 2020, at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Coller (nee Simmons); children, Craig (Leslie) Coller and Andrew (Amy) Slutkin; grandchildren, Molly Coller, Rachel Coller, Jared Chappell and Aaron Slutkin. He is predeceased by his sister, Sylvia Kandel and parents, Harry and Mollye Coller.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Basic Cancer Research Foundation, 3700 Breton Way, Baltimore, MD 21208. Dr. Coller was chariman of the foundation.



