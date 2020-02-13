|
|
Jerome Vincent Kavanagh, 94, passed away at his home in Catonsville on Feb. 11. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Liz, and children Pat Carmen (Emet), Michael Kavanagh, Dennis Kavanagh (Sheree), Janice Lent (Mike), Tom Kavanagh (Debbie) and Kathy Barnett (Bob); 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Baltimore, Jerry attended Mount St. Joseph High School before enlisting in the Marine Corps during World War II. He fought on Tinian and Saipan, and was wounded by grenade shrapnel on the latter. After recuperation in Hawaii and California, he was honorably discharged and returned to Baltimore. He held a number of sales jobs before finding his niche in the insurance industry, finishing his long career as a regional manager for the Ohio Casualty Co., from which he retired in 1990. For the next 20 years, he worked part-time at Willow Springs Golf Course as a starter, which kept him close to one of his great recreational pursuits. Others were tennis, fishing, crabbing and boating. A lifelong Catholic, Jerry was a member of St. Mark's Parish in Catonsville. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Lang, and brothers Jack, Gerald and Bernie.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.,1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, February 14, 2020, 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10am, St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ,
