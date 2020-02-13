Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark Chapel
30 Melvin Ave
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Kavanagh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Kavanagh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Kavanagh Notice
Jerome Vincent Kavanagh, 94, passed away at his home in Catonsville on Feb. 11. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Liz, and children Pat Carmen (Emet), Michael Kavanagh, Dennis Kavanagh (Sheree), Janice Lent (Mike), Tom Kavanagh (Debbie) and Kathy Barnett (Bob); 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Baltimore, Jerry attended Mount St. Joseph High School before enlisting in the Marine Corps during World War II. He fought on Tinian and Saipan, and was wounded by grenade shrapnel on the latter. After recuperation in Hawaii and California, he was honorably discharged and returned to Baltimore. He held a number of sales jobs before finding his niche in the insurance industry, finishing his long career as a regional manager for the Ohio Casualty Co., from which he retired in 1990. For the next 20 years, he worked part-time at Willow Springs Golf Course as a starter, which kept him close to one of his great recreational pursuits. Others were tennis, fishing, crabbing and boating. A lifelong Catholic, Jerry was a member of St. Mark's Parish in Catonsville. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Lang, and brothers Jack, Gerald and Bernie.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.,1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, February 14, 2020, 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10am, St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ,
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -