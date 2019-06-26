Jerome R. Miller, of Roland Park and Towson, aged 87, passed away peacefully on April 16th. Raised in St. Louis Park and White Bear Lake, MN, he completed his BA and MSW at the University of Minnesota and his PhD at USC. Jerry loved his work as a professor and therapist. Among other pursuits, his days were filled as a bee keeper, woodworker, short-wave radio enthusiast, and a constant reader of everything imaginable. Above all, Jerry was a man of integrity whose moral compass never wavered.Jerry is survived with fond memories by daughter Ellen of Durango, Colorado (son-in-law Larry Hartsfield, children, and grandchildren) and by son Dan of NYC (daughter-in-law Mary Ellen and their children Grace and Teo).



A memorial service will be held on June 29th in Saint Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gilman School or to the National Aquarium in Baltimore in his name.



www.RuckFuneralHomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary