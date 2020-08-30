1/
Jerome Moxley
On August 7, 2020 Jerome Richard Moxley, born in Baltimore Maryland, currently of Palm Coast Florida, beloved husband of Hilda E. Moxley; may she rest in peace, loving parent to six children; Barbara Rotruck, Shirley Paglione; may she rest in peace, Dorothy Kliphouse, David Moxley, Gregory Moxley and Jeffrey Moxley. Loving brother to John Robert 'Bob' Moxley; may he rest in peace, and Donald Moxley. Cherished grandfather of 15, great grandfather of 4. Jerry passed peacefully in his Palm Coast home surrounded by family.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
