Jerome Edward Murphy 95 of Baldwin, Maryland passed away March 6, 2020, in Massanutten, Va. Mr. Murphy was born May 12, 1924. in Baltimore, MD, and was the son of the late Daniel E Murphy and Rose A. (Healy) Murphy. Mr. Murphy grew up in Baltimore and was a graduate of St. Anns Parochial School and Loyola High School. He was a member of the St. Johns Catholic Church in Hydes, Md, where he served faithfully for as an usher.
He dedicated his life to preserving the history of the Ma & Pa Railroad and was the organizer of the countless lectures and train shows for over 50 years in Hartford and Baltimore County. Having grown up on the Ma & Pa (Long Green) his collection of artifacts and photos is extensive and has benefited model railroader's nationwide. He also began a Hybrid Rose Organization that still exists today, growing over 250 varieties himself. He attended his first Orioles game in 1930 and was a radio announcer for the Baltimore Clippers Ice Hockey Team.
He worked for the Social Security Administration for 37 years before retiring 38 years ago, a brilliant man and never knew a stranger and remained very much an Irish gentleman to all Caregivers and friends.
His wife, Betty Murphy, preceded him in death.
A funeral Mass to be held 10:30 am Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the St. Johns Catholic Church in Hydes, Maryland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donations in his memory may be made to The Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad Historical Society at: www.maparailroadhist.com. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020