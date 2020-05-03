Jerome P. Luers
1946 - 2020
On May 1, 2020, Jerome P. Luers, beloved husband of the late Helena Luers; brother of Michael E. Luers (Peggy); stepfather of Melena Poole (Hayden); grandfather of Jenna; uncle of Brent Luers, Tiffany Cox, and Renee Mohr.

Services and interment are private.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
