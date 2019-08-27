|
|
On August 25, 2019; Jerome P. "Jerry" Mead; beloved husband of the late Margaretha Mead (nee Smith); devoted father of Karen M. Merrey (Robert) and Lynn M. Janovec; loving grandfather of Patrick R. Merrey (Jessica), Caroline M. Supataraporn (Alec), Michael J. Janovec (Lisa) and Karl P. Janovec (Lexi); dear great grandfather of Rosalie, Isaac, Killian, Kierce, Kamillah, Kennt and Theo.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Parkville on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 8808 Harford Rd., Parkville, Md. 21234 or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019