Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Mead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome P. Mead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome P. Mead Notice
On August 25, 2019; Jerome P. "Jerry" Mead; beloved husband of the late Margaretha Mead (nee Smith); devoted father of Karen M. Merrey (Robert) and Lynn M. Janovec; loving grandfather of Patrick R. Merrey (Jessica), Caroline M. Supataraporn (Alec), Michael J. Janovec (Lisa) and Karl P. Janovec (Lexi); dear great grandfather of Rosalie, Isaac, Killian, Kierce, Kamillah, Kennt and Theo.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Parkville on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 8808 Harford Rd., Parkville, Md. 21234 or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now