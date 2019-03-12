Home

Jerome "Jerry" Rott born in Baltimore on January 7, 1936 died March 7, 2019. Survived by his devoted and loving wife, Della Rott, loving son Mike Terry and his wife Jane Terry, loving daughter Connie Smith and her husband Larry Smith, grandchildren Richard Nodonly, Megan Jacobs, Brigid Nodonly, Maria Terry and Emma Jacobs. Loving Brother of Audrey Bossle. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the .A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 5th, 1pm at the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church Hunt Valley MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
