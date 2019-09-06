Home

Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Jerome Schwartz
Dr. Jerome Schwartz

Dr. Jerome Schwartz Notice
Dr. Jerome Schwartz, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 4, 2019, at the age of 91. Dr. Schwartz is survived by his children Susan S. (Tom) Wells, David S. (Sue) Schwartz, and Stuart (Marcy) Schwartz, his sister Evelyn Schwartz, his grandchildren Shelby Attman, Jobi Manson, Bradley Wells, Stacey Wells, Jamie Schwartz, Zachariah Schwartz, and Mike (Ashley) Ford, and a great-grandchild Svaeva Schwartz. Dr. Schwartz was predeceased by his loving wife Mitzie Schwartz (nee Holen), a daughter Barbara (Bobbi) Attman and a sister Shirley Schwartz.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 8, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Dr. Jerome and Mitzie Holen Schwartz Graduate Fellowship in Pharmaceutical Sciences, https://pharmacy.umaryland.edu/go/schwartz-fellowship. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
