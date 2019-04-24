|
|
On April 6, 2019, Jerome W. Hisley, Jr., beloved son of the late Jerome W. Hisley, Sr. and Regina Hisley (nee Kuchta). Also survived by many loving cousins, as well as many dear friends, especially at Everall Gardens. Jerry was the reader and assistant for over a decade for Sunday/Saturday Masses at Veterans Loch Raven. Jerry was a Veteran, Retired Cost Accountant, Sports Advocate, Historian, and Gentle Person who resided at Everall Gardens Catholic Charities Senior Community, Overlea, for over a decade. A Veteran's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 PM at Veterans Interfaith Chapel, Veterans Rehabilitation and Extended Care Center, 3900 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21218 at Glendale Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VA Maryland Health Care System; Voluntary Service (BT/135); 10 North Greene Street; Baltimore, MD 21201. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019