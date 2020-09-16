Jerome Zaben

Jerome "Jerry" Zaben, 89, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Monday, September 14th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Zelda Zaben (nee Hanenbaum), his children, Bonnie Zaben and Sander (Michele) Zaben and his granddaughter, Isabelle Zaben. He was predeceased by his brother, Marty Zaben, and his parents, Albert and Bessie Zaben. Jerry, Uncle Jerry, UJ, will also be forever remembered by his brothers-in-law, Norman Hanenbaum, Allen Hanenbaum (Susan), sister-in-law Sandie Zaben, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store