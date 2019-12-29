Home

March Funeral Home - East
1101 East North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 727-3300
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
March Funeral Home - East
1101 East North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21202
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
1700 North Caroline Street
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Baptist Church
1700 North Caroline Street
Jerrelle Foster Francois

Jerrelle Foster Francois Notice
On December 25, 2019 Jerrelle Foster Francois devoted mother of

veronica Jones(Donald), grandmother of Christopher Wood, great grandmother of Matthew Wood. Beloved sister of Selena Foster Redd and Preston Foster Jr.(Marian) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call at the FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME-EAST 1101 East North Avenue on Sunday, 12/29/19 after 2:00pm where

the family will receive friends from3:00pm until 5:00pm. The family will also receive friends on Monday at the Zion Baptist Church 1700 North Caroline Street at 10:00am follow by funeral service at 10:30am. Interment Arbutus Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers send donations to Edmonds Just Cousins Scholarship Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
