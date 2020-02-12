Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of Church of the Redeemer
5603 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerrold Humphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerrold Humphrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerrold Humphrey Notice
On February 2, 2020 Jerrold Roberts Humphrey beloved husband of the late Hazel Harris Humphrey; dear father of Susan M. Humphrey and Jerrold R. "Rob" Humphrey Jr. (Helen); dear grandfather of Jerrold R. "Robby" Humphrey 3rd, William Thomas Humphrey and Daniel Brady Humphrey.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Church of the Redeemer or Chimes Inc. 3630 Milford Mill Rd. Baltimore MD 21244. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerrold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -