|
|
On February 2, 2020 Jerrold Roberts Humphrey beloved husband of the late Hazel Harris Humphrey; dear father of Susan M. Humphrey and Jerrold R. "Rob" Humphrey Jr. (Helen); dear grandfather of Jerrold R. "Robby" Humphrey 3rd, William Thomas Humphrey and Daniel Brady Humphrey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Church of the Redeemer or Chimes Inc. 3630 Milford Mill Rd. Baltimore MD 21244. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020